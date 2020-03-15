The football App

The Clicks football App

AKQ A Amsterda m agency asked me to create 28 illustrations for a football betting App.

The main idea behind was that the user could enter in and create his bets in a very simple and easy way. Introducing gamification by allowing the user to boost their bets by using an unique card system. This cards became something very important in terms of look and feel, bringing a more human and playful face to this app and creating a very dynamic and fluid experience.