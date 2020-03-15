Casumo App
David de Ramon
Image may contain: screenshot, indoor and mobile phone
Image may contain: mobile phone, internet and computer
The Casumo football App
 
AKQA Amsterdam agency asked me to create 28 illustrations for a football betting App.
The main idea behind was that the user could enter in and create his bets in a very simple and easy way. Introducing gamification by allowing the user to boost their bets by using an unique card system. This cards became something very important in terms of look and feel, bringing a more human and playful face to this app and creating a very dynamic and fluid experience.   
Together with art director João Alberto Tavares we decided the stories behind each character and how they would grow/evolve to create a diversified but coherent experience. Here you can see some of the examples and evolution between cards of the same character.
Image may contain: screenshot
Casumo App
46
312
10
Published:
David de Ramon

    Owners

    David de Ramon Madrid, Spain

    Casumo App

    illustrations of evolving characters for betting app
    46
    312
    10
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.