Current advancements in additive manufacturing enable the fabrication of geometrically complex and materially heterogeneous objects with high spatial resolution in manufacturing. Such advancements challenge designers, architects and engineers alike, to move beyond shells designed with pre-determined shape, and material composition; and to consider an expanded design space encompassing internal material compositions such as, amongst others, variable porosity, variable elasticity, variable hardness. We propose that the “anatomy” of objects can be designed to through generative methods.





However, current off-the-shelf software tools, do not typically take these recent advancements into consideration, thereby missing out on significant design opportunities that lie at the intersection of digital modeling, analysis and fabrication. This research area explores a hybrid approach to heterogeneous material modelling enabling the designer to augment current CAD workflows by combining them with heterogeneous material modelling methods.