



Based in Lima, Perú; 121 aims to create social and emotional connections between its clients and their audience.





Last year, we were contacted by them to think and develop a new Brand for the Agency. The new brand aims to build a bridge between the original idea (One To One) and its visual representation (121). To build a dialog between what we know and what they want to be. It's a vessel made to communicate and inspire teams and clients. 121's ID is thought and designed to Connect with People.



