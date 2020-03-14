121
Multiple Owners
Image may contain: screenshot and sign

Based in Lima, Perú; 121 aims to create social and emotional connections between its clients and their audience.

Last year, we were contacted by them to think and develop a new Brand for the Agency. The new brand aims to build a bridge between the original idea (One To One) and its visual representation (121). To build a dialog between what we know and what they want to be. It's a vessel made to communicate and inspire teams and clients. 121's ID is thought and designed to Connect with People.

Image may contain: sketch and drawing
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot, sign and outdoor
Image may contain: sign, book and screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: screenshot and template
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot, tableware and dishware
Image may contain: screenshot, book and print
Image may contain: drawing, handwriting and child art
Image may contain: screenshot, geometry and abstract
Image may contain: cartoon and screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and clothing
Image may contain: illustration and vector
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration

Client: Tribal 121

Production Company: Hueso
Director & Lead Designer: Gianluca Fallone
Executive Producer: Santiago Moncalvo
Assistant Designer: Federico Sanchez

121
161
637
8
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Hueso Studio Buenos Aires, Argentina
    Gianluca Fallone Buenos Aires, Argentina

    Credits

    Gianluca Fallone Buenos Aires, Argentina

    Project Made For

    Hueso Buenos Aires, Argentina

    121

    121 is a partner agency of the DDB Group. Based in Lima, Perú; 121 aims to create social and emotional connections between its clients and their Read More
    161
    637
    8
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.