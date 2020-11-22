Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
WONDERBLUSH
Multiple Owners
Part beauty studio, part coffee shop, part cosmetics lab, Wonderblush offered products and services designed around one simple purpose: spark blissful moments throughout your day that can light up more smiles, inside and out. From sideline to full-time beautypreneurs, they are a family-owned brand propelled by a team of passionate and talented humans with the ambition to develop happier products for a happier world.
Projet réalisé par Billyclub @billyclub
Team : Agathe Morin, Véronique Lafortune et Charlaine Ly

Photo studio produit : Sarah-Emily St-Gelais
Direction artistique : Ariane Parent
Photo studio packaging : Vincent Castonguay
Published:
    Véronique Lafortune Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    Agathe Morin Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    Project Made For

