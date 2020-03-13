EcoGround
Menta Picante



EcoGround

EcoGround is a company of investment funds focused in sustainable agriculture.
This company was created from the concern of the client of improve the lives of farmers in small communities and involve stakeholders in sustainable investments, that way everyone gets a benefit.

With that in mind, the concept behind the identity was the balance of teamwork between the stakeholders, the farmers, and EcoGround. We created forms that fit together to assemble and make a high structure with different colors to point out the different roles involved in taking a sprout to a grown plant that gives its produce. 








Thank You.

Follow us @ Facebook |  Ello  |  Instagram







EcoGround
159
582
11
Published:
Menta Picante

    Owners

    Menta Picante Guadalajara, Mexico

    EcoGround

    Ecoground is a company of investment funds focused in sustainable agriculture. This company was created from the concern of the client of improve Read More
    159
    582
    11
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.