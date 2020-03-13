EcoGround
EcoGround is a company of investment funds focused in sustainable agriculture.
This company was created from the concern of the client of improve the lives of farmers in small communities and involve stakeholders in sustainable investments, that way everyone gets a benefit.
This company was created from the concern of the client of improve the lives of farmers in small communities and involve stakeholders in sustainable investments, that way everyone gets a benefit.
With that in mind, the concept behind the identity was the balance of teamwork between the stakeholders, the farmers, and EcoGround. We created forms that fit together to assemble and make a high structure with different colors to point out the different roles involved in taking a sprout to a grown plant that gives its produce.