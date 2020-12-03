Harvard University Press

One essential consideration was to find a balance along the continuum between the traditional and the modern. This re-imagined “H” for Harvard is formed by six crimson rectangles, suggesting a bookshelf. The total image evokes a traditional paned window—but also the rectangles of our modern digital devices.





The new visual identity emphasizes the Harvard name (previously obscured within the seal), which has always been one of the Press’s greatest assets. It is set in classic serif lettering, which contrasts and complements the bold geometric symbol—appropriate for an institution that publishes both authoritative and groundbreaking work.