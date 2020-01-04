Aristophanes Birds 2.0

The “Birds” by Aristophanes, directed by Nikos Karathanos, is a play filled with images and sounds: beautiful but at the same time intense and hypnotic; primordial and at the same time ethereal. An enthusiastic, frenzied celebration, open to everyone. After sold-out shows in Epidaurus, Athens, and New York, the “Birds” are spreading their wings for a transatlantic flight to Chile!
As part of the planning for the show’s promotional campaign, we designed a main video trailer, as well as some supplementally still images and an Instagram filter, that would introduce the audience of South America to the play and prepare them for this unique spectacle.
The plan was to promote "the Birds" through the promotion of the actors and dancers themselves. In close collaboration with the director and the troupe, we placed each performer at the center of a unique frame, which, in combination with the others, form the overall identity of the promotion.
The energy, expressiveness and humor of the talented actors and dancers, without any need for spoken dialogue, combined with the 3D graphics and contemporary sound treatment, fill viewers with optimism and joy and generate anticipation and curiosity for the performance itself.
We wanted to show the mystical moment when the actor is ' transformed ' on stage, embodying the role and, in this particular case, the transformation of the actors into birds. The Birds act as a metaphor for the human desire to fly, the urge to explore unknown territories, the need to get in touch with our true desires.
The performers transform themselves into birds,
while the troupe becomes a flock!
We wanted to depict the "Birds" in a believable manner, with a glorious plumage full of colours, but also to make a visual effect, taking into account characteristics such as texture, form, weight and friction.
As a last step of the promotion we have created an Instagram filter that can transform every user into a colourful bird. This way the audience becomes part of the flock in a fun and engaging manner that acts as a call to the senses and an invocation to the subconscious.
MADE BY BEETROOT