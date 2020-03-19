National Geographic
Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv
National Geographic
In recent years the National Geographic Society has developed a wide range of products and licensed merchandise much beyond the famous magazine. To establish a cohesive branding policy, our firm created a mark based on the magazine’s iconic gold border, along with a series of updated identity elements that seamlessly build upon the considerable equity already established. Web-based guidelines allow filmmakers, designers, and other suppliers worldwide to download artwork and photography directly from the site.
Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv

    Owners

    Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv New York, NY, USA

