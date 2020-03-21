S Group
S Group is a Finnish network of companies operating in the retail and service sectors. It has more than 1,600 outlets, over 2.4 million co-op membership program members and almost 4 million bonus cards distributed in Finland. New co-op owner volumes were growing but they weren’t as committed to the loyalty program as before. S Group had not been successful in communicating the benefits a loyalty program member gets from using the group’s services.

We were set to add simplicity and coherence to S Group’s co-op membership program’s brand identity. As local and group-level brands needed a clear common factor, we ended up using the S logo throughout the identity with a new fresh design. We also introduced a new recognisable and ownable typographic style to the core of the identity.

Full case study and results here: https://bond-agency.com/project/s-group

