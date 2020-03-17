Meltdown Flags – Data Visualization, AR, Web Design

VISUALIZING GLOBAL GLACIER RETREAT
Glaciers are a source of life. They hold 69% of all freshwater, providing millions of people with drinking water, a source of power and irrigation. If we don’t stop global warming by 2050, glaciers will be gone forever. And with them, our countries as we know them.
Meltdown Flags is a climate data initiative that visualizes glacier retreat by reducing the amount of white in the flags of their home countries. From 1995, the year of the first UN Climate Change Conference, over today, to 2050, the year set out to reach net-zero emissions.
See the project live via meltdownflags.org or show your support by following Meltdown Flags on Instagram.
Handsewn flags take the message to the streets. In December 2019, Meltdown Flags made their first appearance at the COP25 in Madrid. Since then, they have become a symbol of protest at climate demonstrations and events around the world.
A website provides more information and ways to act. Visitors can visualize the degree of glacier retreat by country, as well as access more data and information. They can also calculate and offset their carbon footprint. By downloading the flags and custom typeface, they also take part in the initiative.
An interactive exhibition concept adds another dimension. Lenticular installations of the Meltdown Flags help visualize the glacier retreat depending on the position of the viewer. An Instagram AR filter activated by the flags allows visitors and app users alike to immerse themselves in the data.
If you're interested in hosting an exhibition or any type of collaboration, please get in touch.
