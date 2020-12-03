Conspiracy theories. 7 digital paintings.
Guenter Zimmermann
Conspiracy theories are a way for the fanatics to exert control over or within unstable, complex systems.

Over time, the view of the world as a place ruled by conspiracies can lead to conspiracy becoming the default explanation for any given event.

In the search for a reason why such evil things happen to them, they soon come upon an opponent group to which they then attribute certain characteristics. This group obviously causes them to suffer by effecting dark, evil, and secretly worked out plans against them.

„They sent the pigeons to infect me with the virus.“
Conspiracy theories can form a monological belief system: A self-sustaining worldview comprised of a network of mutually supportive beliefs.

Facts can take on the appearance of a ‘‘degenerating research program’’. The plot by a powerful organization working together in secret.

„Even as a child I was supervised by a foreign power“.
After the deadly murders, police officers found two more bodies in an apartment, the assassin and his mother.


It is no coincidence that far right fanatics and conspiracy movements often occupy the same online spaces. Several days before he would go on a shooting rampage, killing ten innocent people, he posted a 24-page racist manifesto to his personal website.

The lamentation of the innocent.
