THE WITCHER Title Sequence

The idea for the opening was to foreshadow or encapsulate the story of a given episode. Each sequence would become a mystery that would be solved by the end credits. Niewiara tried out a number of different approaches. Platige narrowed the selection, and the final direction was decided by the producers and production designer Andrew Laws.







"The most spectacular idea was the puppet theatre. In The Witcher books, there's a character named Stribog, a travelling storyteller who entertains children with stories about Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri. I thought that a wandering puppeteer could also exist in this universe."

— said Niewiara










