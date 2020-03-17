'The Modern Paradise - Miami Beach 2020'
As a visual artist, we are interested in reconstructing images through geometry and colors. We explore the fine line between reality and fantasy using through language of colors and subtly manipulated spaces which also empowers the viewers to travel those spaces with different entrances. We rebuild individual urban environment based on their alternate personality with the help of a constant negotiation of simple lines and hyper-real colors.
