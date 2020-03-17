The Modern Paradise - Miami Beach, 2020
 'The Modern Paradise - Miami Beach 2020' ​​​​​​​
Image may contain: water, sky and beach
As a visual artist, we are interested in reconstructing images through geometry and colors. We explore the fine line between reality and fantasy using through language of colors and subtly manipulated spaces which also empowers the viewers to travel those spaces with different entrances. We rebuild individual urban environment based on their alternate personality with the help of a constant negotiation of simple lines and hyper-real colors. 
Image may contain: outdoor, sky and palm tree
Image may contain: sky, beach and outdoor
Image may contain: building, palm tree and outdoor
Image may contain: sky, outdoor and yellow
Image may contain: building, outdoor and palm tree
Image may contain: beach
Image may contain: palm tree, outdoor and sky
Image may contain: tree, outdoor and sign
Image may contain: building, outdoor and house
Image may contain: sky and outdoor
Visit artists official website to see more their projects
Mijoo Kim's official website: www.mijookim.com | @mijookimstudio​​​​​​​
Minjin Kang's official website: www.minjinkang.com | @minjinart

71
422
3
    Owners

    Mijoo Kim New York, NY, USA
    MUE STUDIO New York, NY, USA
    Minjin Kang Brooklyn, NY, USA

    Credits

    Minjin Kang Brooklyn, NY, USA
    MUE STUDIO New York, NY, USA

