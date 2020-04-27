Gucci Gang Illustration Series
Kezia Gabriella

GUCCI GANG SERIES

A set of illustrations based on Gucci Pre-fall 2016 - 2019 collection.

If you're interested to get them as prints, please reach out to keziagabriellaagusta@gmail.com

Available in A5, A4 and A3 size.
© Kezia Gabriella 2019


Image may contain: moon
Gucci Gang Illustration Series
205
841
5
Published:
Kezia Gabriella

    Owners

    Kezia Gabriella Singapore, Singapore

    Gucci Gang Illustration Series

    An illustration series based on Gucci Pre-fall 2016 - 2019 collection.
    205
    841
    5
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.