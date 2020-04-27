skip
Gucci Gang Illustration Series
Kezia Gabriella
4/27/2020
GUCCI GANG SERIES
A set of illustrations based on Gucci Pre-fall 2016 - 2019 collection.
If you're interested to get them as prints, please reach out to
keziagabriellaagusta@gmail.com
—
Available in A5, A4 and A3 size.
© Kezia Gabriella 2019
INSTAGRAM
&
DRIBBBLE
KEZIAGABRIELLA.COM
KEZIAGABRIELLAAGUSTA@GMAIL.COM
Gucci Gang Illustration Series
Published:
March 8th 2020
Kezia Gabriella
Kezia Gabriella
Singapore, Singapore
Gucci Gang Illustration Series
An illustration series based on Gucci Pre-fall 2016 - 2019 collection.
March 8th 2020
Adobe Photoshop
Creative Fields
Fashion
Illustration
Character Design
abstract
bold
colorful
Fashion
gucci
ILLUSTRATION
painting
quirky
runway
pattern
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
