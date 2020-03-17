3D Character Illustrations
Jungmin Studio
3D Character + Object Design.

January 2020 - March 2020
3D illustrations for both client and personal project.
Image may contain: sky, cartoon and human face
Image may contain: sky, cartoon and hat
Image may contain: sky, cartoon and person
Image may contain: cartoon and toy
Image may contain: soft drink, cup and cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon and screenshot
Image may contain: indoor and wall
Image may contain: furniture and chair
Thank you for watching!


Instagram         |         website
