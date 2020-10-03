Kura is a wellness center located in Mérida, Yucatán. The place was conceived to promote personal care and well-being; becoming a core space where people can integrate peace of mind, body and spirit. Its name comes from the phonetic adaptation of the Latin word "cura” which means "care."





Our graphic solution comes from the search for life’s most essential quality, which is integral well-being. A neutral color palette and typeface were used to convey balance and connection with this principle. In the same way, the closeups in the photographs refer to the connection with ourselves and the beginning of our vitality.

The phrases, written to evoke wellness and self-love, cover the various services offered by Kura, ranging from physical exercise and nutrition to mental and spiritual health.



