Kura
Futura .
Image may contain: person and handwriting
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: book and menu
Image may contain: person, cosmetics and cellphone
Image may contain: book and screenshot
Image may contain: person, wall and face
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: person
Image may contain: handwriting and book
Image may contain: screenshot, computer and laptop
Image may contain: face, eyes and human face
Image may contain: book, box and material property
Image may contain: box
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: person and indoor
Image may contain: person, brassiere and indoor
Image may contain: book and poster
Image may contain: screenshot, menu and poster

Kura is a wellness center located in Mérida, Yucatán. The place was conceived to promote personal care and well-being; becoming a core space where people can integrate peace of mind, body and spirit. Its name comes from the phonetic adaptation of the Latin word "cura” which means "care."

Our graphic solution comes from the search for life’s most essential quality, which is integral well-being. A neutral color palette and typeface were used to convey balance and connection with this principle. In the same way, the closeups in the photographs refer to the connection with ourselves and the beginning of our vitality.
The phrases, written to evoke wellness and self-love, cover the various services offered by Kura, ranging from physical exercise and nutrition to mental and spiritual health.

Kura, embrace yourself, embrace the spirit.
_

Art Direction: Futura
Photography: Futura

More info: press@byfutura.com
Kura
243
987
11
Published:
Futura .

    Owners

    Futura . Mexico City, Mexico

    Kura

    243
    987
    11
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.