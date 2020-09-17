Summer is not over yet!

We designed Scoop, a casual yougurt, coffee & milkshakes shop located in the heart of SPGG.

Scoop is the place to experience a softening vibe to grab an ice cream in the summer and coffee in the winter.

The interior features a design full of natural light and interesting surfaces, pink and mint green seating, white and black floors, cream walls and gold details are part of the vintage & cozy chic vibe.

We worked on the visual identity for it to cheerful compliment the interior design and wholesome experience troughout color glimpses and golden details and wall textures.

For the logo we created a custom script typography. The graphic identity centers on different typographies, hand made labelings and carefully selected messages on every single package deliverable and signs.

Have a nice Scoop!



















