Our new project, Perros, is an exploration of some passions of ours: fashion, photography...and dogs! For this illustration series we developed a new set of characters, each a different breed of dog with a unique style and personality.
The main challenge in creating this new set of characters was to arrive at a point between realistic and graphical animals. As the realistic dogs take a human-like form we need to soften and adapt some features such as their hands, body shapes and faces.
We decided to give all the dogs a fashionable streetwear clothing style to match their confident, no-nonsense poses. After creating the digital clothing, we used accessories to further add a unique personality to each character.
We defined the look and feel, including variation in colour palette and dog breeds, early in the sketching phase to ensure a balanced range in the series.