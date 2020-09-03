Beosound Balance
Layer Design
Beosound Balance
Bang & Olufsen
2020


A balanced approach

BEOSOUND BALANCE is a compact yet powerful speaker for luxury Danish consumer electronics brand Bang & Olufsen. The distinctive, sculptural silhouette and rich material palette of the high performance speaker reference the design language of domestic objects rather than high-tech products. This approach transforms the high-performance speaker into an objet d’art for the home.

The form is driven by an intelligent approach to sound design and expresses the speaker’s performance, with a large timber base unit supporting a textile-covered cylindrical speaker with an intuitive touch- and voice-activated interface on top. Seven uniquely configured speaker drivers designed to deliver a strong bass performance and a truly room filling sound.
Image may contain: wall and indoor
Image may contain: indoor and cylinder
Image may contain: indoor and ceramic
Image may contain: indoor and sitting
Image may contain: cup, indoor and coffee
Image may contain: black
Image may contain: abstract
Image may contain: coffee, cup and table
Image may contain: wall and indoor
Image may contain: soft drink and container
Image may contain: abstract
Image may contain: home appliance, indoor and kitchen appliance
Beosound Balance
306
855
11
Published:
Layer Design

    Owners

    Layer Design London, United Kingdom

    Beosound Balance

    306
    855
    11
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.