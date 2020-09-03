Beosound Balance

Bang & Olufsen

2020









A balanced approach





BEOSOUND BALANCE is a compact yet powerful speaker for luxury Danish consumer electronics brand Bang & Olufsen. The distinctive, sculptural silhouette and rich material palette of the high performance speaker reference the design language of domestic objects rather than high-tech products. This approach transforms the high-performance speaker into an objet d’art for the home.





The form is driven by an intelligent approach to sound design and expresses the speaker’s performance, with a large timber base unit supporting a textile-covered cylindrical speaker with an intuitive touch- and voice-activated interface on top. Seven uniquely configured speaker drivers designed to deliver a strong bass performance and a truly room filling sound.