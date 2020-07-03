I WANT TO BELIEVE
A collaboration between David Vintiner & Gem Fletcher
Transhumanism is the belief that human beings are destined to transcend their mortal flesh through technology. They believe our biology constrains our experience of reality and refuse to accept what nature has given us. From bionic eyes, designing new senses and extending life expectancy, these individuals are redefining what it means to be human.
We are currently running a crowdfunding campaign on kickstarter to raise the funds to bring this project to print. Working with renowned publisher Gost, the book is due to be published in May 2020.
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/iwanttobelieve/i-want-to-believe-an-exploration-of-transhumanism
The work of the individuals in this project demonstrates how optimising our brains and bodies could revolutionise and redefine humanity. As human architects, we are only limited by our imagination. The profile of transhumans is as diverse as its applications, from artists and CEOs to academics and bedroom hackers.
Although these ideas have long lived on the pages of comic books and sci-fi novels, the movement—now a reality—is starting to disrupt industries and individuals in meaningful ways. With technology evolving at an unprecedented rate, further change is imminent. This project documents a critical moment in time as we enter the next chapter in human evolution.