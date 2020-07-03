I want to believe

Kevin Warrick is a pioneering professor in Cybernetics and considered by many as the worlds first cyborg. Kevin instigated a series of experiments involving the neuro-surgical implantation of a device into the nerves of his left arm in order to link his nervous system directly to a computer. This enabled him to have a symbiotic connection with a robotic hand. He could control the hand from his own brain signals from anywhere in the world, as well as sense what the robot hand was feeling. Warrick later went on to connect himself to his wife’s nervous system so he could artificially sense her gestures from a different location, an experience he describes as ‘more intimate than sex.’

