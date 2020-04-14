Malecare - Brand design





A new logo to stand against male cancer





The aim was to build a brand that was both strong and discreet. Prostate cancer is a painful subject associated with great suffering for patients and their families. Since men with this cancer can often perceive the disease as an attack on their virility, we wanted to create a logo that would allow members to carry the Malecare identity with dignity and without embarrassment about the subject.



The first step of the redesign was to split the name Malecare into two lines. This caesura allows a better reading of the wordmark.





The final logotype consists of a geometric wordmark that conveys the idea of care.

The rendering is both completely appropriate to the subject and timeless in this treatment. The arrow of the male symbol becomes the letter "a" in "male" as an evocation of a penis and to express the strength and commitment of the fight against cancer, while the circle becomes the "C" from "Care" . In the end, the masculine symbol is entirely hidden inside the new "MaleCare" logo, creating a smart graphic asset while maintaining the brand's readability.







