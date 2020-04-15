







Joyoung





Extract and reinforce the brand core, simplify and shape it into a brand image which is more refined, youthful, and easier to communicate.





Joyoung has always been the pioneer of Chinese electrical appliance industry. Its reliability helped maintaining its unshakable authority for over 30 years.

Nowadays, with the competitive marketing, business is in desperate need to rebrand, in order to accommodate with the younger generation, keep up with the latest trends, breath new life into the old-fashioned.The client’s request was to maintain the newly designed logo, use that as the foundation to build a bran-new visual system, therefore the brand style can be more refined to fit its modern image.





The name Joyoung is a made-up word, the brand name is always displayed with its Chinese name. Its length and ambiguity have always been a problem for the brand recognition. Therefore, how to simplify as well as bringing fresh new ideas on how to innovate the brand image is the biggest challenge for us. When the name Joyoung was created, it was because the founder’s name has the meaning of the sun. The symbolic visual expression of the sun has always been a part of Joyoung’s warm, caring and devoted brand image. During the process of rebranding, we were inspired by the middle letter “O”, visually it appeared to be like a rising sun, illustrated the brand’s language vividly. With the purpose of refining the brand to be more significant and more relevant to the brand history, as well as reestablishing a more modernized image to conform with the current culture. We extracted the essence, took it as the new starting point to expand, to simplify, to elevate. Eventually we were able to give Joyoung another life. Simpler, brighter and better.















