MADE UP EDITORIAL PROJECTS
LATE 2019 / EARLY 2020
A selection of recent pieces for various publications around the globe.
CLIENT: RUBIN MUSEUM NYC
PROJECT: SPIRAL MAGAZINE COVER
Cover art for the annual publication from the Tibetan art-focused New York museum.
CLIENT: DE ZEIT
PROJECT: MEHR CHANCEN
Illustrated type for the German newspaper, about educational/occupational possibilities.
CLIENT: VARIETY MAGAZINE
PROJECT: NICK CANNON PORTRAIT
Portrait of the US music mogul.
CLIENT: ESSENTIALS MAGAZINE (GERMANY)
PROJECT: CARBON USES ILLUSTRATION
Isometric illustration for a piece about new carbon tech that utilises nature.
CLIENT: THE WASHINGTON POST
PROJECT: DECADE INFLUENCERS
Type for print and digital for a feature on influencers.
Animated type created in Cinema 4D & After Effects.
CLIENT:
PROJECT: INFINITY
Isometric illustration for a piece about new IBM tech.
CLIENT: LUXURY MAGAZINE
PROJECT: SECURITY ALERT
Typographic illustration for a piece about emerging security concerns for the über rich.
CLIENT: AUSTIN MONTHLY MAGAZINE
PROJECT: RICHARD LINKLATER PORTRAIT
Portrait of the film director.