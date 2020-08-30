BATHHOUSE
(Branding – NY)
Bathhouse is a modern-day sweat house based in Williamsburg, featuring experiences that range from saunas, a starlight steam room, heated marble hammams, cryotherapy and a state-of-the-art sensory deprivation tank, amongst others. It is a site of transformation that supports performance, potential and play.
The space caters for a contemporary generation of wellness enthusiasts who are looking for an unconscious form of self-therapy, in which people substitute physical warmth for 'social warmth'. We render true the metaphor: warm the body, warm the heart and soul.
Taking from Bathhouse's core concept of intersecting cultural traditions from Turkey, Scandinavia, Russia and Japan, we developed an
identity based on the merge of typographies, symbolism, forms and cultural significance into a logo that is also
in turn infused with the very singular energy of New York.
Conceptually, the graphic exercise revolves around four main exercises of the Bathhouse experience – comfort, transformation, relief and healing – but also from the sense of community that these traditional spaces offer. It's not only about healing but also about communing, through connecting and cultural discovery. Because, as the Korean popular phrase goes, “you’re not really friends with someone until you’ve
bathed naked together in a jimjilbang”.
http://savvy-studio.net/bathhouse/