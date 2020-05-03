B.AKKA - Biblioteca de Arquétipos

B.AKKA é uma Biblioteca de Arquétipos alinhado a espirito do nosso tempo.
+ Inclusivo.
+ Representativo.
+ Plural.
60 Arquétipos construídos com uma abordagem mais contemporânea conectado aos atributos e tendência que vivemos atualmente.
60 Cartas que representam esses arquétipos, suas características, eixo, alinhamento, atributos e narrativas que eles representam.
60 Ilustrações que trazem a vida os conceitos cuidadosamente desenhados pela dupla de ilustradores maravilhosos do Sapo Lendário.
60 Contos que trazem uma visão romântica dos arquétipos em um cenário cyberpunk futurista, escrita por 7 pessoas incríveis e talentosas que se conectam com os valores da B.AKKA e captaram maravilhosa mente bem a essência dos arquétipos.
1 Livro contendo pelo menos 8 formas de usar a B.AKKA, uma explicação detalhada dos 60 arquétipos, suas forças positivas e antagônicas, o nível de maturidade dentro da essência do arquétipo uma roda semântica com estudo semiótico de representação do arquétipo.
Se quiserem adquirir só acessar esse LINK e comprar.
Para ver como foi nossa campanha coletiva só acessar o link para o Catarse.
B.AKKA is a Library of Archetypes aligned with the spirit of time.
+ Inclusive.
+ Representative.
+ Plural.
60 Archetypes built with a more contemporary approach connected to the attributes and trend we are experiencing today.
60 Cards that represent these archetypes, their characteristics, axis, alignment, attributes and narratives that they represent.
60 Illustrations that bring to life the concepts carefully designed by the pair of wonderful illustrators of the Legendary Frog.
60 Tales that bring a romantic vision of archetypes in a futuristic cyberpunk setting, written by 7 incredible and talented people who connect with the values of B.AKKA and captured the essence of archetypes wonderfully well.
1 Book containing at least 8 ways to use B.AKKA, a detailed explanation of the 60 archetypes, their positive and antagonistic forces, the level of maturity within the essence of the archetype, a semantic wheel with semiotic study of representation of the archetype.
If you want to purchase just access this LINK and buy.
To see how our collective campaign was, just access the link to Catarse.
Daniel Padilha | Tamires Wirth | Dafne Siqueti | Conrado Cotomácio
Deborah Natal | Morena Mariah | Everton Andrade | Yudji Ida
Marilia Passos | Ivy Pires | Johannes Wiegerinck
Thiago Vignoli | Beatrys Rodrigues | Lidia Zuin
Junior Ramos | Natália Lima (Sapo Lendário)
Para apoiar e adquirir esse projetaço foda acesse:
VALEW!
FALOW!
SAYO-
-NARA!
