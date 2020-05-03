B.AKKA - Biblioteca de Arquétipos

B.AKKA is a Library of Archetypes aligned with the spirit of time.

+ Inclusive.

+ Representative.

+ Plural.

60 Archetypes built with a more contemporary approach connected to the attributes and trend we are experiencing today.

60 Cards that represent these archetypes, their characteristics, axis, alignment, attributes and narratives that they represent.

60 Illustrations that bring to life the concepts carefully designed by the pair of wonderful illustrators of the Legendary Frog.

60 Tales that bring a romantic vision of archetypes in a futuristic cyberpunk setting, written by 7 incredible and talented people who connect with the values ​​of B.AKKA and captured the essence of archetypes wonderfully well.

1 Book containing at least 8 ways to use B.AKKA , a detailed explanation of the 60 archetypes, their positive and antagonistic forces, the level of maturity within the essence of the archetype, a semantic wheel with semiotic study of representation of the archetype.