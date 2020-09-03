Yarrah

___________

Together with OD Designstudio we created a hero illustration and a number of animated loops for Yarrah, a dutch pet food producer whose product range is entirely organic.

The goal was to create and animate an Illustration that shows the company´s philosophy, from quality control to environmental consciousness. With the Yarrah logo as the center piece the whole composition shows elements that flow into each other with natural elements,

like rivers and mountains.





Art Direction: OD Designstudio

Illustration and Animation: Rafael Varona



