2019 UABB Brand Promotion Identity

The city has constructed a massive and complex interactive system for the people within. It relies on the relationships among city-to-city, city-to-people, and interpersonal; it circulates internally by the carrier, namely, information such as text, symbols, graphics, video, and audio. Every party involved is both a user and a producer of data.





We comprehend urban interaction as a role of linkage and interlacing between cities and data, in a way that the data carries out the continuous changes of cities.





By collecting the dimensions of the city, which were later translated into unique symbolized visual elements through disassembling and extracting, we emphasized the reflection of the immediate responsiveness and optical suggestiveness of urban interaction.





城市与城市、 城市与人、以及城市中人与人的关系是一个巨大而复杂的交互系统。

文字、符号、图形、视频、音频等信息通过数据作为载体在系统中流通。

每个人既是数据的使用者，也是生产者。





城市交互的本质可理解为城市与数据之间的一种联动与交错，城市的不断变化都以数据载体的形式呈现出来。





我们通过采集城市中不同维度的数据进行视觉化分解提取，并转译成独特的视觉语言符号，通过其数据实时更新的频率和短暂的性质来体现城市交互的即时性和既视感。







