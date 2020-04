Le Periplo

Editorial design. Each guide is presented on its cover and inside with two key colors that are throughout the guide. The predominant colors are based on the photography color palette of each city or country. The descriptions, recommendations and suggestions of the trip are distributed among the photography creating a series of editorial layouts depending on the recommendation type. A faithful editorial identity in each and every guides to differentiate the type of information that is provided and supporting the hierarchy.





Illustration. To get out of the common guiding vision, some monuments are not shown photographically but are shown with an illustration, to break with that classic manner and show it in a more lively, artistic, different and visual way.