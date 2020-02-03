Stockholm Design Lab: 1998 – 2019
Stockholm Design Lab
Stockholm Design Lab: 1998 – 2019
21 years of our creative process and design

To mark our 21st year in the industry, SDL have compiled a special monograph of exclusive insight into our creative inspiration, design processes, historical references, and honest trial-and-errors for the design-oriented and business-minded.  The result is a 568 pages book published by Hong Kong based Victionary, who hold a leading role in design book publishing globally with the Thames & Hudson distribution network, spanning from the Asia-Pacific region to Europe and the Americas. 
Order your copy here: http://www.victionary.com/product/stockholm-design-lab-1998-2019
16 chapters about the creative process and design of:
Airplanes
Museums
Alcohol
Pharmacies
Sports
Cars,
Tin cans
Fast food
Alphabets
Batteries
Daylight
Flags
Money
Sound
Infrastructure
and The Nobel Prize
Publisher: Victionary
Specs: 230 x 290 mm, 568 pages. 942 images
Format: full colour, hard cover with dust jacket
Release date: March 2020
Language: English
ISBN 978-988-79726-2-4
Preface:
Daniel Birnbaum
Shoichiro Iwata
Texts by:
Emily King
Jelena Zetterström
Marcus Gärde
Bradley Quinn
Jan Gradvall
Bo Madestrand
Pamela Hovland
Stefan Ytterborn
Annika Pontikis
Stockholm Design Lab: 1998 – 2019
