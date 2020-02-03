Discover
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Wacom Cintiq
Various illustrations 2019
Various illustrations 2019
Magazine illustrations and various commissions.
Illustration for 한국쌀가공식품협회 <RICE UP LIFE UP>
Illustration for Lotte Shopping <Hello Summer>
Illustration for NCSOFT Blog
<GAME & INNOVATION>
YouTube channel banner illustration
Illustration for
Bravely
Illustration for PLUM
Illustration for Jeju Box
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING!
:)
Behance
|
Dribbble
|
Instagram
Various illustrations 2019
Published:
March 1st 2020
Min kyung
Min kyung
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Published:
March 1st 2020
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator
Wacom Cintiq
Illustration
2D
box
Character
delivery
flat
people
summer
women
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
