Various illustrations 2019

Magazine illustrations and various commissions.



Illustration for 한국쌀가공식품협회 <RICE UP LIFE UP>







Illustration for Lotte Shopping <Hello Summer>








Illustration for NCSOFT Blog <GAME & INNOVATION>











YouTube channel banner illustration

















Illustration for Bravely

















Illustration for PLUM









Illustration for Jeju Box













THANK YOU FOR WATCHING! :)






