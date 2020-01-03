Grace - Sunset Collection
Multiple Owners
GRACE - Sunset Collection

We developed this complete case study. Grace is about feeling good, healthy and safe in your own skin, empowering women into the idea that self-care is the new self esteem.

Would you like you
If you met you?
Oh yes, you're like ...
Really pretty, true and authentic.

Be positive, take care 
and believe in yourself.
Girl, you're so fine and unique.
Own your power.

You're magical, creative, gorgeous, 
You're so special.
Authenticity is your power
So empower yourself.

Darling, believe it.
You're so fine, beautiful and real.
The way you speak to yourself 
Matters.

Advisory:
Make yourself a coffee and prepare to scroll for a while.





Thanks!

Directed by: NotReal

Creative Direction: Valeria Moreiro 
Executive Production: Roberto Connolly

Art Direction: Valeria Moreiro
Animation Direction: Milton Gonzalez

2D Design: Luján Borzi, Pia Alive, Valeria Moreiro
3D Design: Valeria Moreiro, Alejandra Lan, Luján Borzi

2D Animation: Milton Gonzalez, Joana Cabrera, Roberto Connolly
3D Animation: Milton Gonzalez, Joana Cabrera

Lighting & Shading: Valeria Moreiro
Rendering and Compositing: Milton Gonzalez

Making off: Roberto Connolly

Photography:Cecilia Armand Ugon
Photography Assistant: Ayelén Di Biasi
Styling: Maia Frid
Make up: Julie Doee

Models: Abril Castroman- Lo Management
Layla Ferreira- Pink Models

Year: 2020



Grace - Sunset Collection
217
765
16
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Not Real Buenos Aires, Argentina
    Vale Moreiro Buenos Aires, Argentina
    Milton Gonzalez Buenos Aires, Argentina
    Lu Borzi Buenos Aires, Argentina
    Alejandra Lan Buenos Aires, Argentina
    Joana Cabrera Buenos Aires, Argentina
    Roberto Connolly Buenos Aires, Argentina
    Pia Alive Buenos Aires, Argentina

    Project Made For

    NotReal Buenos Aires, Argentina

    Grace - Sunset Collection

    Case study for Grace, a beauty brand
    217
    765
    16
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.