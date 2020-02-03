VZOR
When Design revives design.
VZOR is a renown furniture manufacturer of the iconic, historical designs of Roman Modzelewski and Czesław Knothe. It offers selected chairs and armchairs from the 1950s, which could be admired, until recently, only in museums and galleries. In their offer, VZOR focuses primarily on designers, only later - their work. This portfolio policy stands in opposition to other companies that offer "everything for everyone".
With the branding, we aim to adapt the language of visual communication to the design of legendary artists. Thanks to this, we maintain consistency between the message and the product, which consequently makes the brand authentic.
However, the identity has not been implemented.
The logo design is a tribute to Roman Modzelewski's work.
The logotype typography we designed is based on oval forms referring to the brand's flagship product - the RM58 armchair by Roman Modzelewski. The specific gaps in the letters make the logotype lighter, at the same time referring to the lightness typical for VZOR furniture.
The subdued colours of the brand refer to the style of the 1950s
– broken white, dirty red, softened brown, black. We have tried to reproduce the spirit of the turn of the century accurately, and the colour is one of the best tools to achieve that authenticity.
We decided that the brand’s attention should be on products.
We chose to emphasize their uniqueness by designing clean layouts and using light typography, referring in shape to the presented design.