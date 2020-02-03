VZOR is a renown furniture manufacturer of the iconic, historical designs of Roman Modzelewski and Czesław Knothe. It offers selected chairs and armchairs from the 1950s, which could be admired, until recently, only in museums and galleries. In their offer, VZOR focuses primarily on designers, only later - their work. This portfolio policy stands in opposition to other companies that offer "everything for everyone".







With the branding, we aim to adapt the language of visual communication to the design of legendary artists. Thanks to this, we maintain consistency between the message and the product, which consequently makes the brand authentic.



