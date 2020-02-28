Sunday - Pension

THE SOLUTION
To demystify and simplify the process and design a pension for those that need to start one the most. Young adults.
Oh, and it’s not called a pension.
“In a perfect world you’d be able to save at the same time as spending, enjoying life while you’re still young.”
Youthful and upbeat, Sunday™ gently encourages saving for the future in a positive,
non-preachy way. Our brand mindset acknowledges that even though most people might not always be able to save what they think they should, it’s often surprising what they can.
Inspired by deconstructed pie charts, the brand mark brings to life the very literal building blocks of a securer financial future.
“Most adverts I see for pensions aren’t aimed at younger people at all,
[they] have older people in them. It makes no sense.”
Illustration takes precedence over photography to reinforce Sunday’s youthful,
future-focussed perspective.
Where photography is used, we chose to represent our target audience as they are now – planning their pension, not receiving it.
Digital first, Sunday™ exists in the format used most by its target audience – a mobile app. We took inspiration from the new wave of fintech apps, designing Sunday™ to connect with and analyse your bank account to show what you could realistically save rather than preaching about what you should.
“Transparency is key for me. People should always have access to know exactly where they are and how much they’ll have.”
We designed a transparent, easy-to-control dashboard that makes it super clear what users are saving, and what they’ll likely save in the future. We made it simple to increase, decrease, and even pause payments – depending on what kind of month you’re having.
We borrowed the best from the best in new gen tech, like transaction round-ups
(a la Monzo), and cashback on purchases (TopCashback) to help them save for their futures without compromising on the now.
Most people don’t know who their pension provider is, so keeping users engaged with their Future Fund was important. Shareable in-app achievements and a personalised weekly newsletter (sent on Sundays, of course) gamifies the act of saving and helps build positive associations with users’ Future Fund.
Youthful, easy and inviting, Sunday encourages a proactive mindset and makes positive financial futures accessible to any income.