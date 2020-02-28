Sunday Disrupting pensions

“In a perfect world you’d be able to save at the same time as spending, enjoying life while you’re still young.”





Youthful and upbeat, Sunday™ gently encourages saving for the future in a positive,

non-preachy way. Our brand mindset acknowledges that even though most people might not always be able to save what they think they should, it’s often surprising what they can.



Inspired by deconstructed pie charts, the brand mark brings to life the very literal building blocks of a securer financial future.