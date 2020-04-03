Argesta Font

Argesta is a powerful neoclassical serif font family with high contrast. The ideas for this font has a wide range of reference, from vintage, classic, until the modern era, making it the perfect typeface for an understated, modern, sophisticated look. Stylistically, Argesta is directly inspired by haute couture and it is well-suited to classy branding identity, magazine design, or for luxury product packaging design.







Argesta comes in 9 styles, ranging from Hairline to Text, and includes matching true italics.





























