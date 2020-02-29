Elcaba
Elcaba is a personal storage unit that helps you get your own space and life into shape. Today we live with countless objects that help us make life easier. The problem is these objects just keep coming and sooner than later we find ourselves hoarding our possessions that take up our space.
Sure, you can throw them away, but Elcaba knows there are some things you're just not ready to let go of yet. For those objects we need and love so much, there's a perfect storage unit waiting for them. The best part is, you can visit them anytime and use them whenever you want without putting your own space on the line.