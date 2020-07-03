Hanging by a string (Personal Project)

Hanging by a string - 'Still life' Series

(Personal Project)



Medium: Graphite, Colored Pencil, Digital. Year: 2020



The project is about the feeling of insecurity that relates to the potential crises in our life. The seemingly orderly contemporary life style hides various crises that may erupt at any time, such as privacy insecurity, public health risk, and climate change. I use a red string as a metaphor for the vulnerability of randomness. I arrange everyday objects in an almost impossible way to interact with the string to create a tension that barely maintains the balance.