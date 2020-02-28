Discover
The model's new clothes
UV- 朱
I created some colorful patterns
And add them to your clothes
Then my models got some new clothes
Let's take a look.
Thanks for watching~
The model's new clothes
February 25th 2020
UV- 朱
UV- 朱
Hefei, China
The model's new clothes
我绘制了一些缤纷的插图，并把它们附着在衣服上。 这样，模特们就有了新的衣服~
Adobe Photoshop
Maxon Cinema 4D
Illustration
Graphic Design
Art Direction
c4d
dancing
illustrations
IP
MD
model
Made in NYC.