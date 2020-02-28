The model's new clothes
UV- 朱
I created some colorful patterns
And add them to your clothes
Then my models got some new clothes
Let's take a look.
Image may contain: fashion, cartoon and clothing
Image may contain: cartoon, person and toy
Image may contain: cartoon and fashion
Image may contain: cartoon and person
Image may contain: sky, cartoon and person
Thanks for watching~
The model's new clothes
227
902
11
Published:
UV- 朱

    Owners

    UV- 朱 Hefei, China

    The model's new clothes

    我绘制了一些缤纷的插图，并把它们附着在衣服上。 这样，模特们就有了新的衣服~
    227
    902
    11
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.