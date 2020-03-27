Vestre – Lookbook 2020

Vestre Look Book 2020
"Matissimo"
Vestre is Scandinavias leading manufacturer of urban furniture, with landscape architects as their main target group. The products are designed by the best designeres in Scandinavia, and are characterized by simplicity, minimalism and functionality.
Vestre Lookbook is, alongside the web, their most important marketing measure – for information, inspiration and as an important tool for the architects to design holistic outdoor projects.
5 colours • 5 languages
Continous pattern from one cover to the next
This years Lookbook is inspired by one of our all time favourite artist, Matisse. The cutouts resonates to both our emotional and intellectual side and give us a direct link to the precious nature around us. We used scissors and paper and created a cutout pattern consisting of immediate, soft and simple shapes, as the main design platform throughout the Lookbook.
The Lookbook is 280 pages, printed and assembled in 5 different languages with specific regional measurements, in Norwegian, Swedish, German, English and American. Each language has it’s own main colour, which is included in a general colour palette. Vestre´s entire portfolio is presented with product and inspirational environmental photos from Vestre's projects all over Europe and USA, supported by technical drawings and price list.
Vestre's key goals, their emphasis on environment and code of conduct plays an important role in the book. Long term sustainability is a prerequisite in all parts of their operations, including including a commitment to nine of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. The book is made of high-quality and sustainable paper from Nordic forestry, with EU Ecolabel, FSC® and PEFC™ certifications. The book is printed locally in Scandinavia.