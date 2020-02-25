Rapscallion Soda©

Approach

Rapscallion started punting handmade soft drinks down an alleyway in Glasgow back in 2016. Their goal was simple: make the best tasting drinks possible without using artificial ingredients. Fast forward to 2020 and Rapscallion are growing, moving into a 1500 sqft railway arch in the Gorbals, more reminiscent of a scientific lab than a brewery.

Consumer tastes have also changed. They’re now actively seeking out low-sugar, well crafted alternatives to mass produced sugar-laden brands. The time was right to redefine the Rapscallion brand.





We've been working with founder Gregor Leckie to create a punchy new packaging design (new 250ml can) with real shelf standout. We wanted to build on the subversive nature of the Rapscallion name and better communicate the all natural ingredients. A product naming strategy was developed to work alongside a distinct and rebellious brand voice.