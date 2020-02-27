Sailing Expedition to Antarctica on Bark Europa
Jan Erik Waider
Let me take you on a journey with the tall ship Bark Europa to one of the oldest continents and the last great wilderness on earth: vast landscapes with towering mountains and volcanoes, endless glaciers and diverse and dramatic coastlines. And the weather and wildlife are just as varied and surprising. Each day anew.

Even after a month's distance, I am still not sure what really happened there: It was definitely one of the most surreal and beautiful experiences of my life, even if very exhausting on different levels. Antarctica is a place that you have to work for and where you can't just sit in a regular airplane that flies you there in comfort. The trip with the sailing ship Bark Europa was definitely the right choice to also get a small taste of how the explorers must have felt, in search of the white continent or the end of the world.

The crew as well as the other passengers felt like a small family during this 24-day voyage from mid December to early January of 2020. We started in Punta Arenas (Chile) through the Strait of Magellan and the Beagle Channel, then passed Cape Horn and headed for the infamous Drake Passage towards the Antarctic Peninsula. Back we crossed the Drake again for about four days with course to Ushuaia, Argentina. I am infinitely grateful for this unique opportunity and all the wonderful memories I will live on for a long time to come and I will publish many more series from this trip. 
1,939 nautical miles sailed during the trip.
Sailing Expedition to Antarctica on the tall ship Bark Europa
Dec 15, 2019 – Jan 07, 2020

Punta Arenas, Chile → Straits of Magellan → Beagle Channel → Cape Horn → Drake Passage → South Shetland Islands → Antarctic Peninsula & Continental Antarctica → Drake Passage → Ushuaia, Argentina
(Download detailed route as PDF)

Photography + Editing by Northlandscapes – Jan Erik Waider
mail@northlandscapes.com  |  Website​​​​​​​

Represented by ​​​​​​​Markenfilm Hamburg GmbHFor photo productions please contact Thorsten Hickman at thorsten.hickman@markenfilm.de or +49 40 800077-373
—
Sailing Expedition to Antarctica on Bark Europa
