HOURGLASS VANISH CONCEALER CAMPAIGN

RENOWNED FOR THEIR BLEND OF SCIENCE, LUXURY & SLEEK DESIGN, HOURGLASS PLACED THEIR TRUST IN PLAYFUL FOR THE LAUNCH OF THEIR NEW VANISH CAMPAIGN. FOR THIS CHALLENGE, WE JOINED FORCES WITH TOP DIRECTOR BEN HASSETT & THE CREATIVE AGENCY BLVD, TO DIRECT & PRODUCE IN CGI A SEAMLESS MIXED-MEDIA CAMPAIGN AROUND TWO OF THE WORLD’S MOST EXQUISITE FACES: ROSIE HUNTINGTON & TSUNAINA!





BESIDES OUR BLEND WITH BEN HASSETT, THE CREATIVE AGENCY BLVD CHALLENGE US TO DIRECT & PRODUCE A SHORT CGI FILM FEATURING THE NEW LINE OF VANISH PRODUCTS OF HOURGLASS.