Fashion Illustration Vol.14
SEUNGWON HONG
The Sartorial Painting Collection​ Vol.14
No. 131 - No. 140
Seungwon Hong just wanted to paint a fashion illustration of people on the social media who looked great.
His now famous instagram account @maestrohsw was an attempt to showcase the wonderful and varied sartorial tastes of real people - not only those of the fashion industry. 

 The project is a beautiful anthology of Seungwon's favourite artworks.They include illustrations of well-known fashion figures as well as those shots of the anonymous passerby whose imagination and taste delight the viewer. ​​​​​​​
Sartorial Painting No.131 @kun_kkh  
Sartorial Painting No.132 Sean O'pry @seanopry55 
Sartorial Painting No.133 @alessandrosquarzi 
Sartorial Painting No.134 niall walker @niallwalk
Sartorial Painting No.135 @semplicemente_paolo 
Sartorial Painting No.136 Pierce Brosnan @piercebrosnanofficial ​
Sartorial Painting No.137 @carlos_domord 
Sartorial Painting No.138 @russelltovey 
Sartorial Painting No.139 Mr.David @mr_david_style 
Sartorial Painting No.140 Andreas Weinås​ @andreasweinas 
