Fashion Illustration Vol.14

The Sartorial Painting Collection Vol.14
No. 131 - No. 140
Seungwon Hong just wanted to paint a fashion illustration of people on the social media who looked great.
His now famous instagram account @maestrohsw was an attempt to showcase the wonderful and varied sartorial tastes of real people - not only those of the fashion industry.
The project is a beautiful anthology of Seungwon's favourite artworks.They include illustrations of well-known fashion figures as well as those shots of the anonymous passerby whose imagination and taste delight the viewer.
Sartorial Painting No.131 @kun_kkh
Sartorial Painting No.132 Sean O'pry @seanopry55
Sartorial Painting No.133 @alessandrosquarzi
Sartorial Painting No.134 niall walker @niallwalk
Sartorial Painting No.135 @semplicemente_paolo
Sartorial Painting No.136 Pierce Brosnan @piercebrosnanofficial
Sartorial Painting No.137 @carlos_domord
Sartorial Painting No.138 @russelltovey
Sartorial Painting No.139 Mr.David @mr_david_style
Sartorial Painting No.140 Andreas Weinås @andreasweinas