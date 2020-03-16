Baemin Vietnam
In creating the identity for Baemin, Vietnam’s boldest food delivery company, thousands of riders kits would be the most widely seen brand asset out on the streets. Rice pin-pointed an unexpected mint green to pop among the bustling traffic of Ho Chi Minh City. 




Rice production team controlled each stage of the production process—ensuring excellence and consistency across jackets, shirts, helmets, bags, lunch boxes, and a plethora of merchandise items.




The Baemin Identity hinges on strong Vietnamese headlines. Rice developed the custom typeface, BM Daniel, to boldly carry Baemin’s unique tone of voice across everything, from the delivery app, to billboards, ads, and other brand assets. 

Creative Director: Chi-An De Leo, Sebastiaan Weyler 
Project Manager: Nga Hoang 
Designer: Dan Keefe 
Production Team: Anna Dinh, Lam Bang
Photographer: Trinh Duy Linh (pix.xelf) 
Studio Photographer: Wing Chan

