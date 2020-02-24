Spatial Studio
Ryan Romanes Studio
Image may contain: drawer, vase and furniture



Brand identity and website for Auckland-based interior design firm, Spatial Studio. We worked with the founder Kristen Basra to refresh Spatial Studio’s identity and design a custom website to reflect her business in 2020. The new identity puts Spatial Studio’s precision-led approach at front of mind with a contemporary logotype emanating structured beauty. The brand flows effortlessly through the new custom site where a play on space sees the studio’s body of work float amongst a palette of complimentary natural hues and elegant typography. spatialstudio.co.nz​​​​​​​


Branding & Digital Design: Ryan Romanes Studio
Website Development: Studio Six
Portfolio Renders: Paul Milinski




Image may contain: post-it note and box
Image may contain: window and house
Image may contain: map, handwriting and envelope
Image may contain: luggage and bags, box and furniture
Spatial Studio
133
567
9
Published:
Ryan Romanes Studio

    Owners

    Ryan Romanes Studio Melbourne, Australia

    Spatial Studio

    Brand identity and website for Auckland-based interior design firm, Spatial Studio. We worked with the founder Kristen Basra to refresh Spatia Read More
    133
    567
    9
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.