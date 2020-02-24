Brand identity and website for Auckland-based interior design firm, Spatial Studio. We worked with the founder Kristen Basra to refresh Spatial Studio’s identity and design a custom website to reflect her business in 2020. The new identity puts Spatial Studio’s precision-led approach at front of mind with a contemporary logotype emanating structured beauty. The brand flows effortlessly through the new custom site where a play on space sees the studio’s body of work float amongst a palette of complimentary natural hues and elegant typography. spatialstudio.co.nz
Branding & Digital Design: Ryan Romanes Studio
Website Development: Studio Six
Portfolio Renders: Paul Milinski