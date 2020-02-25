My Monsters

From Latin Monstrum = Prodigy, Wonder.





The monsters have accompanied us since we were little kids, representing our fears and struggles. During the childhood we feel a deep attraction for monsters because they represent something unknown. Monsters are what increase our courage and imagination, in contrast to the overly comforting and planned reality we live.





Often the monster is represented as a lonely, sad and forgotten being (Quasimodo, Minotauro, Frankestein's creature) capable of becoming tender by embodying our fear of social rejection.





In each culture there are different representations of these diverse beings, often with radically opposite meanings. Like dragons, positive in Chinese culture and negative and evil in the Christian world.

Or the facial and body decoration of some ethnic groups (Borneo, Papua New Guinea, Bushmen) that Westerners interpret as monsters, when for them they are the maximum representation of beauty and tradition.



