CHIAROSCURO I

From Rembrandt I’ve learned how little light there is in man. The Rembrandtesque portrait exhausts all its light resources; there is no more light in it. Light itself seems to be the interior refraction of a light that dies somewhere, far away. Rembrandt’s chiaroscuro doesn’t derive from bringing clarity and darkness in close proximity but from the illusion of light and from the infinity of the shadow. From Rembrandt I’ve learned that the world is born out of the shadow…​​​​​​​