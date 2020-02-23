CHIAROSCURO I
Thomas Paturet
C H I A R O S C U R O

–––––––

1.0

Thomas Paturet

Date : 2020
Location : Mount Saint Helens & Mount Rainier, Washington
Text : Emil Cioran, The Book of Delusions, 1935​​​​​​​
––––––


From Rembrandt I’ve learned how little light there is in man. The Rembrandtesque portrait exhausts all its light resources; there is no more light in it. Light itself seems to be the interior refraction of a light that dies somewhere, far away. Rembrandt’s chiaroscuro doesn’t derive from bringing clarity and darkness in close proximity but from the illusion of light and from the infinity of the shadow. From Rembrandt I’ve learned that the world is born out of the shadow…​​​​​​​
Mount Saint Helens - Chiaroscuro I
Mount Saint Helens - Chiaroscuro II
Mount Saint Helens - Chiaroscuro III
Mount Saint Helens - Chiaroscuro IV
Mount Saint Helens - Chiaroscuro V
Mount Saint Helens - Chiaroscuro VI
Mount Rainier - Chiaroscuro VII
CHIAROSCURO I
171
692
9
Published:
Thomas Paturet

    Owners

    Thomas Paturet Bolquère, France

    CHIAROSCURO I

    Chiaroscuro Vol. 1 — Mount Saint Helens & Mount Rainier, Washington
    171
    692
    9
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.