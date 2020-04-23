Industry Day South-West
Industry Day South-West

Logo, Visual Identity, Print Design

IndustrieTag SüdWest (Industry Day South-West) is the trend-setting congress fair for entrepreneurs and decision-makers in German-speaking countries. The event has been taking place every two years since 2008 and will take place for the 11th time in 2020. 
 
After the change of the organizer in 2019 it was decided to raise the established event to a new, modern level. In addition to the well-known trade fair event, the ITSW should also offer the participants an attractive digital platform for permanent business activities and the establishment of sustainable business contacts. 
 
The new branding underlines the new orientation of IndustrieTag SüdWest and offers the opportunity to flexibly expand and supplement the portfolio of services offered. 
 
Both the logo and the entire system place particular emphasis on the southwest - the region in which the ITSW mainly has its customers and partners.

Art direction & graphic design: Michał Markiewicz
Project manager: Martin Waletzko
www.industrietag.com




Industry Day South-West
