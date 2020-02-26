Shell
We were invited to the presentation of the new collection by the designer Custo Barcelona in the 71 edition of the Madrid fashion week - MBFWMADRID.

"Thank You, Next" a look into the future as a source of inspiration, from which a renewed aesthetic language is born. Custo uses technological materials are combined with metallic colours, and loose silhouettes are the protagonists of the collection.

Inspired by his futurist staging we have created this series of images that we took in the fashion show called "SHELL"

Costumes by Custo Barcelona.
Photography & Visuals by NastPlas™

